Romans 15:13 is a wonderful prayer that Paul wants every believer to experience: “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”
This reminds me of the end of Psalm 23:5 when King David referred to the Lord as his shepherd who not only met his every need, but even caused his cup to overflow beyond measure.
Thus, joy and peace come from believing in the Good Shepherd and is the result of the indwelling Holy Spirit who produces that fruit along with others: “Love, joy, peace, forbearance [patience], kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. (Galatians 5:22-23)
This biblical peace and joy comes from taking our anxieties and concerns to the Lord in prayer: “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)
In Psalms 42 and 43, three times the writer reminds themself to overcome despair by hoping in God: “Why are you in despair, O my soul? And why are you disturbed within me? Hope in God, for I shall again praise him, the help of my countenance and my God.” (42:5, 11, and 43:5).
— Pastor Jim Bound
