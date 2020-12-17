As the COVID cautions continue, my sermon messages continue to be sent to the Eden and North Hyde Park church members by email. In Luke 1, Mary received news from the angel Gabriel that she was going to miraculously give birth to the promised Messiah.
She then hurried off from Nazareth to visit her relative Elizabeth 80 miles away in the hills near Jerusalem. As promised by Gabriel, when Mary arrived she found Elizabeth six months pregnant with a son who would become John the Baptist.
When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, “the baby leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit. In a loud voice she exclaimed, “Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the child you will bear. But why am I so favored, that the mother of my Lord should come to me? (Luke 1:41-44)
Mary, in response, begins to sing praise to the Lord, who she calls her Savior and will who will also be the Savior of all who will trust in this son, Jesus: “My soul glorifies magnifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has been mindful of the humble state of his servant. (Luke 1:46-48)
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.