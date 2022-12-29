As John 1 and Philippians 2 indicate, the birth of Jesus was not the beginning of his existence. John 1 shows that at the beginning of the universe the word that would become flesh “was already in existence. Since all things were created through him as the word he is eternal.
Philippians 2 explains that the existence of Jesus before coming to earth was in his divine glorious nature united with the Father, but that he was willing to take on flesh to come to Earth and die on the cross for us.
As Jesus was finishing his life and work on Earth, in John 17:4-5 Jesus says to God “I have brought you glory on Earth by finishing the work you gave me to do. And now, Father, glorify me in your presence with the glory I had with you before the world began.”
Thus, as Jesus came to Earth as a baby, we see that the sovereignty of God used historical events, such as a required census, to cause Mary and Joseph to travel 80 miles from Nazareth to Bethlehem. In Bethlehem, Jesus was born to fulfill prophecies such as Micah 5:2.
Bethlehem means “house of bread,” the perfect place for the bread of life to be born. Taste and see that the Lord gives us eternal life.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.