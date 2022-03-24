When Judas came with many armed soldiers under the direction of the religious leaders to arrest Jesus in the garden of Gethsemane, Jesus was in complete control and went forward to meet them. Jesus did not need Peter to fight for him, but he chose to allow the arrest to fulfill the Father’s plan of salvation for all who would believe.
John 18:4-6 describes what happened that night when Jesus stepped forward into the light of their torches: Jesus, went out and asked them, “Who is it you want?” “Jesus of Nazareth,” they replied. “I am he,” Jesus said. When Jesus said, “I am he,” they drew back and fell to the ground.
In the Greek, Jesus actually responded, “I am.” The he is added in the English translation. The Gospel writer John uses this expression to indicate the divinity of Jesus as the “I am that I am” revealed to Moses in the burning bush of Exodus 3:14.
Thus, Judas and the soldiers fell to the ground at his presence, power and majesty when he declared his divine identity as the “I am.”
Jesus continued, “I told you that I am he. If you are looking for me, then let these men go.”
— Pastor Jim Bound
