Luke is the only Gospel that has the story of the angel Gabriel appearing to the priest Zechariah in the temple to announce the birth of John the Baptist. Luke is also the only Gentile writer in the New Testament. He was not an apostle, but a physician who got involved in the ministry when he met Paul on his missionary travels to Macedonia. Luke indicates that his ministry with Paul begins in his second volume to the Gospel in the book of Acts 16:10.
Because Luke was not one of the disciples who personally knew Jesus, he explains in the introduction to his Gospel that “I myself have carefully investigated everything from the beginning” with eyewitness accounts in order to “write an orderly account” of things that we “may know the certainty of” what has happened.
Thus, the stories about the angel announcing the future births of John the Baptist and Jesus are from eyewitness accounts and true. But when the angel tells old Zechariah that he will have a son, he doubts the angel’s words from God and wants a sign.
We can learn from this not to doubt the word of God, or we may miss out on the joys of believing the promises that will be fulfilled by the Lord. May you have a joyful Advent season as we remember the promises from God’s word in the Gospel of Luke.
— Pastor Jim Bound
