Psalm 103 is a wonderful prayer of praise for Thanksgiving. It is as if David is looking at his life and remembering his blessings and not complaining or counting his burdens.
“Praise the Lord, my soul; all my inmost being, praise his holy name. Praise the Lord, my soul, and forget not all his benefits — who forgives all your sins and heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the pit and crowns you with love and compassion, who satisfies your desires with good things so that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.”
David begins by focusing on spiritual blessings mixed with physical benefits, from forgiveness of sins to good things received that renew his spirit as a soaring eagle. The next section of verses praises God for being merciful, gracious, slow to anger and full of compassion.
Finally, David concludes by returning to his beginning call to arouse himself to full praise, but this time he widens the song to summon the whole of creation in heaven and on earth to join in thanksgiving and in glorifying the Lord.
— Pastor Jim Bound
