John 4:43 informs us that after teaching in Samaria for two days, Jesus went on to Cana in Galilee, where the people initially welcomed him because of the miracles they saw him do in Jerusalem at the Passover festival when he cleansed the temple the first time.
The writer, John, also reminds us that Cana is where Jesus performed the first sign of changing water into wine.
We can see some similarities and contrasts in these various interconnections. For example, in contrast to the Samaritans who believed the words of Jesus, the folks in Galilee upset Jesus, who criticizes: “Unless you people see signs and wonders, you will never believe.”
Similar to only a few knowing that Jesus turned the water into wine, when a royal official arrives at Cana to beg Jesus to go to Capernaum with him to heal his dying son, Jesus will not go and allow a public display of the healing.
Instead, Jesus tells the official to go home and that his son will live. He returned home and word came that his son was restored to health at the very hour Jesus told the man his son would live.
For this official, his faith went from looking for signs and miracles to trusting in the words of Jesus.
Thus, as John 20:31 explains, “These things are written so that you will believe in Jesus as the Christ (Messiah), the Son of God, and thus have life in his name.”
— Pastor Jim Bound
