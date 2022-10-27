1 Samuel 3 begins by telling us that the word of the Lord was once rare. It had been about 400 years since the people had received communications from the Lord. But things began changing when Hannah gave her son, Samuel, to serve priest Eli.
The silence of God’s word was first broken when an unnamed prophet went to Eli to pronounce judgement against him for not actively correcting his sons, and the Lord called out to Samuel. Part of the boy’s responsibilities were to assist the now old and fat Eli.
When the Lord called out Samuel’s name, he thought that Eli had called. So, he went running to assist Eli. Eli told him to go lie down, that he had not called. After this happened two more times, Eli realized that it was the Lord calling.
Eli told him to go lie down and if the voice came again to respond, “speak, Lord, for thy servant is listening.” The Lord brought news that Eli and his sons would be removed and replaced by God. Samuel would be the faithful priest and prophet to speak God’s word again. People today again need to hear God’s word, or they will perish.
— Pastor Jim Bound
