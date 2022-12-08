After appearing to Zechariah in the temple of Jerusalem, the angel Gabriel next appeared to Mary in Nazareth. Nazareth was a small town, 15 miles from the Sea of Galilee and 80 miles from Jerusalem.
Mary wondered what kind of greeting this might be: “Hail, you who are favored, the Lord is with you.” Gabriel told her that she was favored to give birth to the promised messiah whose kingdom would never end. She was to receive the grace or unmerited favor.
Mary asked how this would happen. Gabriel explained that this would be a miracle of the Holy Spirit, so the holy one to be born would be the son of God. As a sign to Mary, she could go visit Elizabeth who was in her sixth month of pregnancy despite her age.
“Let it be to me according to your word for I am the lord’s servant,” said Mary. This is the right response for every believer to every promise of God.
— Pastor Jim Bound
