As we approach Easter, we focus on the trials of Jesus. After Jesus was arrested at night the high priest, Caiaphas, had an illegal trial determining that Jesus was guilty of death for claiming to be the son of God.
Since the Jewish council did not have authority to execute anyone, they took Jesus to the Roman governor, Pilate. After examining Jesus, Pilate could not find Jesus guilty of any crime.
Pilate wanted to set Jesus free, but the people shouted to crucify Jesus. Pilate had hoped to pass the decision to Herod Antipas, but he could find no crime against Jesus, so he sent him back to Pilate.
Pilate appealed to a custom of setting free a prisoner at Passover. The people demanded to set free the guilty Barabbas, rather than innocent Jesus. In fear, Pilate turned over Jesus to be crucified. Ultimately, it was Pilate and the Jewish leaders who were really on trial.
Unlike Pilate, we need to have courage to stand for our convictions. Jesus stood for truth and that is why he did not blaspheme when he claimed to be God in the flesh.
