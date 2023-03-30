As we approach Easter, we focus on the trials of Jesus. After Jesus was arrested at night the high priest, Caiaphas, had an illegal trial determining that Jesus was guilty of death for claiming to be the son of God.

Since the Jewish council did not have authority to execute anyone, they took Jesus to the Roman governor, Pilate. After examining Jesus, Pilate could not find Jesus guilty of any crime.

