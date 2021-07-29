In John 11, Jesus makes several shocking statements and decisions that the disciples and the loved sisters of Lazarus, Mary and Martha did not understand.
For example, when the sisters sent word that their brother, whom Jesus loved was sick, Jesus did not heal him from a distance as he could have done. Instead, Jesus indicated to the disciples that because he loved the sisters and Lazarus, he would wait two more days, so that Lazarus would be dead for four days when Jesus arrived at the tomb.
However, the disciples did not understand that Lazarus would die, especially since Jesus said, although Lazarus would die, the sickness would not end in death, but in glory to God, since Jesus knew that in the end, he was going to raise him back to life.
Neither did Mary and Martha understand at first why Jesus did not come right away to heal their brother before he died. Yet, it was because Jesus did love them and wanted their faith and understanding to grow even more as his glory and power was magnified.
— Pastor Jim Bound
