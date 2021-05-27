When Jesus multiplied the five small loaves and two fish that fed over 5,000 men, the people were supposed to see the miracle as a sign that he was the Messiah and to believe in him.
Instead, most followed him for more bread that spoils, but Jesus wanted to offer them spiritual bread that would endure and give them eternal life.
But the Jewish leaders did not believe Jesus, and they began to grumble “because he said, ‘I am the bread that came down from heaven.’ ”
They said, “Is this not Jesus, the son of Joseph, whose father and mother we know? How can he now say, ‘I came down from heaven?’ ” (John 6:41-42)
Jesus must have shocked the Jewish leaders when he said: “Stop grumbling among yourselves. No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draws them, and I will raise them up at the last day.”
As the prophets had written, everyone who was taught by the Father would come to believe in Jesus (6:43-45). But they refused to be taught by the Father.
Jesus continued to claim that he was sent from the Father and that he is the only one who has ever seen the Father and that he has come to give eternal life to everyone who believes in him (6:46-47).
But many understood him literally, and then turned away and stopped following him. So, Jesus explained: “The spirit gives life; the flesh counts for nothing. The words I have spoken to you — they are full of the spirit and life” (6:63).
Peter then proclaimed: we will not turn away from you Jesus because: “You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and to know that you are the Holy One of God” (6:68-69).
— Pastor Jim Bound
