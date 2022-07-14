On Saturday, July 16, beginning at 2 p.m., the Eden Church is having a Raise the Roof concert with many local musicians taking part. Refreshments will follow. All are welcome.
Naomi and her two widowed daughters-in-law start to return to Bethlehem since word has come that God is again providing food. On the way, Naomi decides that the other two women should not return with her. She tells them that it would be best for them to go back to their families again and marry in Moab. Naomi explains that she could not offer them such hope in Bethlehem, even though Jewish laws had some special customs for trying to continue a person’s family line when a husband died.
Orpah finally agrees to go back to Moab. But Ruth refuses with a conversion-like commitment to both Naomi and to God: “Don’t urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go, I will go, and where you stay, I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God. … May the Lord deal with me, be it ever so severely, if even death separates you and me.”
Thus, even though Ruth experienced difficult times with Naomi and her sons, their faith and love had made a life-changing impact on her. Now, she is a wonderful example for us.
— Pastor Jim Bound
