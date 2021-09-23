It seems that none of the apostles or anyone else has done miracles as great as Jesus. So, how should we understand that we can do greater works than Jesus as he says in John 14:12 — “Whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater works than these, because I am going to the Father.”
One clue is because Jesus was going to the Father. Thus, the finished work of the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus would be completed, and the Holy Spirit would be sent so all believers would be born of the spirit and have eternal life.
“I will ask the Father, and he will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever — the spirit of truth.” (14:16). To be able to offer eternal life in Jesus’ name is far greater than any healing or physical work that Jesus did while on earth.
Thus, as people respond to the Gospel message, greater spiritual works are being done today in Jesus’ name than ever were done by Jesus while he was on earth. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
— Pastor Jim Bound
