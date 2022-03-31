After Jesus was arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane, only the Gospel writer John tells us that Jesus was first taken to Annas before being taken to the high priest Caiaphas, who had assembled the Jewish religious supreme court to try Jesus illegally at night.
Annas had been the high priest when he was deposed by the Roman authority Valerius Gratius, according to the historian Josephus. But Annas remained the real power behind the office of the high priest. Annas was able to arrange for each of his five sons, and now his son-in-law Caiaphas, to be installed as the high priest following his removal
Rather than finding honest witnesses to testify as their law required, Annas basically asked Jesus to confess to something that the Roman rulers would consider guilty of death. Jesus objected, saying that he had spoken openly so that witnesses should be called as their law required, and that they should not strike him in the face for telling the truth.
Annas sends Jesus to Caiaphas to find Jesus guilty of something Roman auhtories would agree demanded his death. Finally, Jesus tells them that he is their Messiah and that he is also the divine Son of God.
— Pastor Jim Bound
