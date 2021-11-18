The prayer of Jesus in John 17, just before he was arrested in the garden, has some similarities to the “Lord’s Prayer” in Matthew 6, such as the emphasis on praying to our Father. However, the prayer in Matthew 6 is really for his disciples.
John 17 is the real “Lord’s Prayer,” where the relationship is not as an inferior to a superior, but as co-equals of the Son of God praying to the Father. As Richard Trench explains, Jesus is “not seeking to bend the Father to himself, rather he is voicing the purpose of the Godhead” to be mutually glorified.
The Father will be glorified by Jesus passing along eternal life to those the Father has given him, and by completing the work that the Father gave him to do on earth. Jesus will be glorified by revealing the love of the Father to the world through his death on the cross, and through being reinstated to the glory he had with the Father before the world began.
“I have brought you glory on earth by finishing the work you gave me to do. And now, Father, glorify me in your presence with the glory I had with you before the world began.” (John 17:1-5)
— Pastor Jim Bound
