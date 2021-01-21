This past Sunday, we transitioned from Luke 2, where we learned the first words of Jesus as a boy of 12 in the temple, to the Gospel of John 1, where we learn about the first five disciples of Jesus.
The Gospel of John begins with allusions to the creation account in Genesis 1. Thus, we find in the beginning Jesus was the word, and the word was God and this word created all things. Moreover, this word became flesh and dwelt among the people and John was an eyewitness and beheld his glory. (John 1:14)
In John, the new creation is of those who become children of God and born of God. That is, all who receive Jesus, “to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God — children born not of natural descent, nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God.” (1:12-13)
Thus, John tells how he and Andrew became the first followers of Jesus, thanks to John the Baptist who points out Jesus as the lamb of God. Then, Andrew told his brother Simon Peter that they had found the Messiah. Jesus found Philip and called him to follow. Philip, in turn, found Nathaniel and told him to come see the one Moses and the prophets had promised would come.
After being with Jesus for just a short time, each of these men personally believed in Jesus and their lives were changed forever.
— Pastor Jim Bound
