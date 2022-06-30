From where does our value of a human life come? If the value comes from our own self-centered interest, comfort and convenience, then we will see our own value as more important than others. We will believe that we have a right to do whatever we want with our body, even if it is detrimental to another body.
If we believe in evolution, then there is no divine value or moral right and wrong. Value is basically the “survival of the strongest.” But if there is a God, and if God created humans, then it is important to understand how God views the humans he made.
Genesis 1:26-27: God made humans in his own image with the ability to think and to know right from wrong, and to value others created by God. Thus, every person has a divine value as created by God to be respected and not to be destroyed.
Bible passages indicate that life begins at conception, such as Psalm 139, Jeremiah 1, Isaiah 43 and 44. Science also confirms that at the moment of conception there is a new life possessing 46 chromosomes, so that all the DNA of a human life is present.
— Pastor Jim Bound
