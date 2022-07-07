As we begin the story of Ruth, we learn that she was from Moab, east of the Dead Sea. She comes onto the scene after a man from Bethlehem takes his wife, Naomi, and two sons from the town that means “House of Bread,” because of a famine and not enough bread.
The man only planned to stay in Moab for a short time, but he died, leaving Naomi a widow with two sons. The two sons each married a Moabite woman: Ruth and Orpah. After 10 years, the two sons died without having any children, leaving three grieving widows.
It appears that Naomi and her husband reaped sadness because they should never have gone to the land of Moab, and the sons disobeyed God by marrying the foreign women.
Finally, there was some good news that the famine was over in Bethlehem. “When Naomi heard in Moab that the Lord had come to the aid of his people by providing food for them, she and her daughters-in-law prepared to return home from there.”
This is another amazing story of the Lord working behind the scenes to accomplish his will. The Lord can surprise us with miracles in difficult situations if we follow him.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.