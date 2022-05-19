On Sunday ideas were shared from John Lennox’s “Determined to Believe.” Lennox humbly explains an alternative view to “theistic determinism,” in which God is seen as determining everything. This position seeks to give total glory to God by not giving any responsibility of free will to humans. One argument is that humans cannot respond in free will because they are dead in trespasses and sins. (Ephesians 2:1)
But determinism assumes that people are physically dead, whereas both Ephesians 2:2-3 and Genesis 3:7 show that physical death is not what is meant, but spiritual death. In both passages humans continue to live physically and mentally and able to hear God’s voice, while trying to hide from God because of guilt.
Because determinists believe that humans are “dead” and cannot respond, therefore they argue that humans must first be made alive, then they will be able to believe in Jesus. However, this order of being born of God first to believe is just the opposite of the biblical order to believe first to be born of God. In John 3:16 and elsewhere the order is to believe first to be born again.
— Pastor Jim Bound
