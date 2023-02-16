In 1 Samuel 12, Samuel helps in the transition to the leadership of King Saul, who had just won a mighty military victory over the Ammonites. Samuel challenges the people to state any charge they have against him while he was their leader. The people all agreed that he was blameless.
Samuel had not taken anything from the people as their leader. The people would now see that this previous style under the judges, with the Lord as their king, was much better, since King Saul would take much from them to run his administration.
