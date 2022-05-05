The story in the book of Esther takes place after the Babylonian exile, after Persia had overtaken Babylon as the ruling power. King Ahasuerus was in his third year of reign after taking over from his father Darius. The kingdom was the largest ever, covering most of the ancient Near East, stretching from India to Egypt.
To show off his great wealth and power, the king gave a banquet that lasted 180 days for the nobles, officials, and military leaders of 127 provinces. This may be seen as a pep rally since the king was making plans to attack Greece. Then the king gave another glorious banquet for seven days for all the people of the city of Susa to behold his large and beautiful palace.
As a grand finale to his banquet, Xerxes sent for Queen Vashti to come with her crown to show off her beauty to the people. But she refused to obey, which greatly spoiled the glorious conclusion to the banquets.
Thus, begins a unique and moving story in the Bible that does not use the name of God or even a prayer, and we learn that even when God is most hidden, he is still working to protect and provide for the people.
— Pastor Jim Bound
