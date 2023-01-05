The wise men in Matthew offer ideas for our New Year’s resolutions. It was revealed to them that the Messiah, King of the Jews, had been born.
Thus, they came from the east to Jerusalem, possibly from Persia where Daniel had an earlier influence. Their resolution was to find and worship this new king.
They even resolved to go to the terrifying King Herod to ask him where this Messiah was born. Not surprisingly, Herod was disturbed to hear about a possible challenge to his kingship.
Herod called the Jewish leaders together to find out that their promised Messiah was to be born in Bethlehem. Herod sent the wise men on to find this recently born king and to report back to him so he could, supposedly, worship him as well.
The wise men kept their resolutions to find this king, Jesus, presenting him with valuable gifts. After being warned in a dream, they did not return to tell Herod. Herod was furious and gave orders to kill all the boys in Bethlehem and its vicinity who were 2 years old and under, in accordance with the time he had learned from the Magi. However, the Lord warned Joseph and they escaped to Egypt.
We too can make wise resolutions to search, worship and serve Jesus.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.