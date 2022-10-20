In Mark 12:28, a teacher was evaluating Jesus as if he were smarter than Jesus. Then after Jesus answered his difficult question, he even judged Jesus as having answered well. Thus, the man was acting as if he were superior to Jesus.
Jesus’ response to the teacher shows that he was more knowledgeable as he said, “You are not far from the kingdom of God.” Jesus knew that the man was not in the kingdom.
The teacher asked Jesus which was the greatest commandment of all. The leaders had added over 600 commandments to the 10 given by Moses. Jesus was to pick the most important one.
Jesus quoted the Shema in Deuteronomy 6:5 and Leviticus 19:18. Devout Jews quoted these every day, and even carried the verses in phylacteries on their arms and foreheads.
“The most important one,” answered Jesus, “is this, ‘Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.’ The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’” (Mark 12:29-31).
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.