As we return to messages from the Gospel of John, we continue in John 9 where Jesus healed the eyes of a man born blind. Jewish leaders considered that Jesus was a sinner because he healed the man on the Sabbath, a day of rest.
But the man defended Jesus by asking how could a sinner perform such miracles? Since the leaders still could not believe that Jesus had performed the miracle, they interrogated his parents to see if he really had been blind.
The parents knew that anyone who acknowledged that Jesus was the Messiah would not be allowed in the temple.
Then they hurled insults at him and said, “You are this fellow’s disciple! We are disciples of Moses! We know that God spoke to Moses, but as for this fellow, we don’t even know where he comes from.’
The man answered, “Now that is remarkable. You don’t know where he comes from, yet he opened my eyes.”
Jesus went to the man who had not yet seen him and asked if he believed in the Messiah, and the man said “Lord, I believe,” and he worshiped him.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.