As we come to John 16:12-25, we learn that there was much more that Jesus wanted to teach his disciples, however, he knew that they could not emotionally or mentally take it in.
So, Jesus frankly admitted that his own teaching on earth was incomplete, and that he anticipated further instruction to come from his advocate, the spirit of truth.
Thus, as Cole explains, we learn that the ministry of the Holy Spirit is progressive with more to teach us, personal and not just a force, truth-centered and Christ-centered and Christ-glorifying.
John 15:12-15: “I have much more to say to you, more than you can now bear. But when he, the spirit of truth comes, he will guide you into all the truth. He will not speak on his own; he will speak only what he hears, and he will tell you what is yet to come. All that belongs to the father is mine. That is why I said the spirit will receive from me what he will make known to you.”
In one sense, the guiding into all the truth about Jesus was fulfilled when the New Testament writings were completed by the disciples. In another sense the Holy Spirit continues to personally lead us into truth, but never in opposition to the Scripture.
— Pastor Jim Bound
