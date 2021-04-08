To consider the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem on a donkey, John 12 and Luke 19 were helpful. After the entry into Jerusalem, the Gospels of Mathew 21, Mark 11 and Luke 19 include the account of Jesus entering the temple to clear out the animals and the people who were using it as a market, rather than a place of prayer, and to establish who he was and that his authority was from God his Father.
As Jesus rides into Jerusalem on a donkey, he again announced that he was their Messiah. Those who were throwing down their coats and palms before him thought that he was going to set up his kingdom on earth at this time. Just before arriving in Jerusalem, Jesus taught a parable to let his disciples and the people know that there would be a delay in the king’s coming visible kingdom. (Luke 19:11-27)
As Jesus rode down the Mount of Olives into Jerusalem, he stopped to weep over Jerusalem and the future destruction that would come upon them because of their refusal to receive Jesus as their king. (19:40-42)
This would be the triumph of all time when the King of Kings would be victorious over sin, death and the grave by way of his death on the cross. His resurrection confirmed the eternal life-giving victory of Jesus. Happy Easter.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.