As King Saul joined the battle against the Philistines, without seeking advice or the Lord’s will, he bound Israel under an oath saying: “Cursed be anyone who eats food before evening comes, before I have avenged myself on my enemies!” (1 Samuel 14:24)
Saul sought vengeance for being humiliated by the Philistines who had held Israel in submission to them and had kept them from having any swords or iron weapons.
Saul wanted to inflict as much damage on the Philistines by not taking time to eat. The Israelites were distressed with hunger and not able to keep after the Philistines.
Saul’s son, Jonathan, had not heard of the curse before he tasted honey he found in the woods. One of the soldiers told Jonathan about the oath, and Jonathan said how much better it would have been for the men to have eaten some of the plunder so that the slaughter of the Philistines would have continued to be even greater.
Saul was so angry that he condemned his son to death. But the soldiers intervened exclaiming, “Never! As surely as the ‘Lord lives,’ not a hair of his head will fall to the ground, for he (won) this (battle) today with God’s help.”
