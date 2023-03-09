As King Saul joined the battle against the Philistines, without seeking advice or the Lord’s will, he bound Israel under an oath saying: “Cursed be anyone who eats food before evening comes, before I have avenged myself on my enemies!” (1 Samuel 14:24)

Saul sought vengeance for being humiliated by the Philistines who had held Israel in submission to them and had kept them from having any swords or iron weapons.

