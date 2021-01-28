The past few columns looked at the first recorded words of Jesus and the first disciples of Jesus. This past Sunday we considered the first miracle sign of Jesus in the Gospel of John. The word sign indicates that the miracle points to something beyond the miracle itself.
The disciples were looking for future miracles that Jesus would perform to confirm that he was the Messiah, since he told Nathaniel and the first disciples: “You believe because I told you I saw you under the fig tree. You will see greater things than that.”
He then added, “Very truly I tell you, you will see heaven open, and the angels of God ascending and descending on the Son of Man.” (John 1:50-51)
So, the first miracle sign of changing the large quantity of water into wine was a confirmation that he was Lord. But a key to understanding the deeper meaning involved the six large stone water jars that were “the kind used by the Jews for ceremonial washing” (2:6).
That is, this first sign points to the superiority of Jesus over the old Jewish ceremonial legal system to the coming new covenant in his blood as to be represented by wine in the celebration of the future Lord’s supper.
In retrospect, the disciples of Jesus and his mother would understand that his “hour to come” was not a reference to setting up the earthly kingdom that they expected, but was to him as the suffering servant who would obtain victory over death by way of the cross. (Isaiah 53)
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.