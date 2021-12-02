As Jesus prepared to return to the father who had sent him into the world, he looked forward to receiving the glory that he had before the world began (John 17:5). But at the same time, Jesus was also concerned for the disciples to be set apart or sanctified for the ongoing testimony of his salvation to the world.
Thus, Jesus prayed that his disciples would not be scattered, but be kept together as one in the world, but not of the world. He also prayed that they would be kept safe from the evil one, and that they would be full of his joy, as well as “that the love you have for me may be in them and that I myself may be in them.” (John 17:26)
But Jesus did not just pray for his present disciples, but also “for those who will believe in me through their message.” (John 17:20) Thus, Jesus saw beyond the struggles and temporary failures to which the disciples would succumb, to the future successes when others would become believers through their lives.
All the miraculous expectations of Jesus are still coming to pass as many others continue to believe and receive eternal life through Christ today.
— Pastor Jim Bound
