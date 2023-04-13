Jesus had predicted that he would be crucified and raised again to eternal life on the third day. For some reason, the disciples did not remember or expect it, leaving them in disbelief at the first reports of his resurrection.
Jewish leaders remembered the prediction and demanded that Pilate put guards at the tomb so that the disciples could not steal the body and claim that Jesus had been raised from the dead.
This plan backfired when the guarded tomb proved that the body of Jesus was not stolen. In fact, the soldiers were paid money to lie and say that they fell asleep, and the body was stolen.
However, the burial cloths left behind indicated that Jesus had come back to life right through the grave wrappings. If thieves had taken the body, they would not have taken time to remove the burial cloths.
The stone door was not rolled away so that Jesus could get out, but so that the disciples could see that the tomb was empty. Jesus’ resurrected body had already gone through the tomb walls and locked doors to show himself to the disciples.
His resurrection means that all who trust in Jesus, serve a risen savior. We can be certain of being resurrected like Jesus and being with Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.