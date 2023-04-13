Jesus had predicted that he would be crucified and raised again to eternal life on the third day. For some reason, the disciples did not remember or expect it, leaving them in disbelief at the first reports of his resurrection.

Jewish leaders remembered the prediction and demanded that Pilate put guards at the tomb so that the disciples could not steal the body and claim that Jesus had been raised from the dead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.