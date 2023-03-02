King Saul’s son, Jonathan, had attacked one of the Philistine’s outposts, causing the full Philistine army to come out to Michmash to fight Israel. The outnumbered soldiers of Israel hid in the mountain caves or surrendered to join the Philistines.
Saul was fearful and kept his distance from Michmash, while son Jonathan showed courage and faith by trusting that the Lord could use him to go against the Philistines.
The Philistines had 20 soldiers on a high outpost overlooking the narrow pass to their camp. Jonathan suggested to his armor bearer that they begin to climb up to the high outpost to test the guards.
Jonathan and his armor bearer went up and overcame the soldiers. Panic broke out down below. The Israelite soldiers who had joined with the Philistines revolted from within the camp, and the Philistines started to kill each other. The Israelites who were hiding in the mountains returned to fight and Saul and his 600 men also joined the battle.
To top it off, God sent an earthquake, so the Lord won the victory that day. “Come up” with courage and faith.
