King Saul’s son, Jonathan, had attacked one of the Philistine’s outposts, causing the full Philistine army to come out to Michmash to fight Israel. The outnumbered soldiers of Israel hid in the mountain caves or surrendered to join the Philistines.

Saul was fearful and kept his distance from Michmash, while son Jonathan showed courage and faith by trusting that the Lord could use him to go against the Philistines.

