Warned by Jonathan, David fled to priest Ahimelech, in charge of the tabernacle now at Nob. He lied to the priest, saying he was on a secret mission for the king and needed bread and a sword. Ahimelech helped him.
In fear, David tried to hide among the Philistine enemies at Gath. The Philistines recognized David and took him to their king. Humbly, David pretended to be mad. Achish did not kill him, but sent him away, joking that he already had enough mad men in his presence.
