North Hyde Park church marks its 165th anniversary

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the usual morning service will be postponed until 2 p.m. in order to celebrate the 165th anniversary of the beginning of the church. Everyone is invited, especially anyone who has been associated with the church in any way and who would like to share.

This past Sunday, we continued our studies of 1 Samuel 26 and observed how David seems to have good and bad times of faith, often not even following his own assurances expressed in some of the Psalms.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.