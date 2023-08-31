On Sunday, Sept. 17, the usual morning service will be postponed until 2 p.m. in order to celebrate the 165th anniversary of the beginning of the church. Everyone is invited, especially anyone who has been associated with the church in any way and who would like to share.
This past Sunday, we continued our studies of 1 Samuel 26 and observed how David seems to have good and bad times of faith, often not even following his own assurances expressed in some of the Psalms.
Thus, as Alistair Begg notes, God is the real hero of all the Bible story, as humans so often fall short. I find these to be exciting studies as we see that the stories include the good and the bad, which in fact adds to the authenticity of them. If someone had made up the stories, no doubt the heroes would not have faults but would be glorified.
In 1 Samuel 26, David has a good experience of faith as he is able to sneak into Saul’s camp at night while he is sleeping. David again spares Saul’s life, but he takes Saul’s spear that was next to him. Then, from a distant hill, David called out to Saul and soldiers that they are guilty of death for not protecting their king. David again proclaimed his innocence and sadness not to be able to worship as before he had to flee.
