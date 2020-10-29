A recent message at the North Hyde Park church was on the story of the good Samaritan in Luke 10:25-37. Many people refer to this passage as a parable, but Warren Wiersbe points out that Jesus did not say that this was a parable.
To tell such a parable could be either dangerous or self-defeating to make the Jews look bad and the despised Samaritans to look good. More likely, the story was known to be true by both the expert of the law and the people who were listening.
The expert asks a question to test Jesus so that he could find fault with Jesus’ answer. But Jesus turns the table on the expert by asking him how he would answer his own question: “What must I do to inherit eternal life?”
The one thing the expert needed to do was to trust in Jesus to receive eternal life. Inheritance is a gift, not something you can earn.
— Pastor Jim Bound
