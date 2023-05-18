If you were God, how would you have arranged for the newly anointed king of Israel to be set up in the palace already occupied by King Saul?
God does not arrange for a military coup, nor does He take down King Saul and kill him. In fact, the newly anointed King David remains as a shepherd out looking after his father’s sheep.
What an amazing and ironic way that God worked to get David into the king’s palace. He had David provide musical therapy to Saul from whom the Holy Spirit had departed. Out of the blue, Saul learned about David’s skills of playing the lyre that could ease his troubles.
David was called to the palace and his music made Saul feel better. So, the rejected king, without knowing it, invited the newly anointed king into his palace. Thus, Saul was unwittingly becoming dependent upon the one who was to replace him on the throne.
Although the Holy Spirit would sometimes come and go intermittently in the time before Jesus, after Jesus came, believers born again of the spirit through faith in Jesus never lose the Holy Spirit. In John 14:16, Jesus explained, the father “will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever — the spirit of truth.
