Unlike the anointing of King Charles last week, the anointing of young David as King of Israel did not have pomp and public celebration. Instead, it was done in secret since King Saul was still alive.
God rejected Saul as king because of his disobedience. To avoid Saul’s attention, God told the prophet Samuel to go to Bethlehem to offer a sacrifice. He was told not to announce that he was also going to anoint one of the sons of Jesse as king.
The Lord was to reveal the son he had chosen when he passed before Samuel. After seven candidates had passed, none was found. How could it be that one son had not been invited to the special occasion? Jesse had such low esteem for youngest son David that he was still out with the sheep.
David was being faithful in small responsibilities, while also learning to trust God through nights and days of protecting the sheep. The Lord frequently chooses unlikely people to do his work so that others will recognize that the work is by God’s help. Often those who are rejected by people are particularly loved by the lord.
