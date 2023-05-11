Unlike the anointing of King Charles last week, the anointing of young David as King of Israel did not have pomp and public celebration. Instead, it was done in secret since King Saul was still alive.

God rejected Saul as king because of his disobedience. To avoid Saul’s attention, God told the prophet Samuel to go to Bethlehem to offer a sacrifice. He was told not to announce that he was also going to anoint one of the sons of Jesse as king.

