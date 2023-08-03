After David and his 600 men defeated the Philistines at Keilah, they avoided being caught by King Saul by hiding in caves in the Desert of Ziph. The Ziphites knew that Saul wanted to kill David, so they went to Saul and offered to betray David by leading Saul to where he could be captured.
With the Ziphites help, Saul closed in on David and his men. Just when David was about to be captured, “a messenger came to Saul, saying, ‘Come quickly! The Philistines are raiding the land.’” Then Saul broke off his pursuit of David and went to meet the Philistines. That is why they call this place Rock of Escape. (1 Samuel 23:27-28)
