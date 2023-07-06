After David was surprisingly set free from the Philistines by the king of Gath, he was still on the run from King Saul. He hid in a cave near where he had killed Goliath called Adullam, which means refuge.
His parents and brothers went to him there out of fear of what Saul might do to them. Many others who were in distress, debt and discontented also went to the cave seeking David as their leader. But David was not seeking rebellion against Saul or to overthrow him.
