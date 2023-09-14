There be no morning service Sunday, Sept. 17. Instead, there will be a special 165th anniversary celebration at 2 p.m. The celebration will feature special music, sharing of memories, fellowship and refreshments.
Last Sunday, we continued in 1 Samuel 28, where the subject changes from David to Saul, against whom the Philistines gathered in great numbers to battle. Saul is terrified and tries to consult the Lord to bail him out. But God does not answer.
Deuteronomy 18:10-12: “Let no one be found among you who sacrifices their son or daughter in the fire, who practices divination or sorcery, interprets omens, engages in witchcraft, or casts spells, or who is a medium or spiritist or who consults the dead. Anyone who does these things is detestable to the Lord.”
The Lord used this incident to condemn Saul for his continual disobedience that made him his enemy, and to reveal that Saul and his sons would die in battle the next day. We can see that it is not wise to insist upon our ways when they go directly against the Lord’s teachings.
