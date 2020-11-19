Luke 11:14-36: “Jesus was driving out a demon that was mute. When the demon left, the man who had been mute spoke, and the crowd was amazed. But some of them said, ‘By Beelzebul, the prince of demons, he is driving out demons.’ Others tested him by asking for a sign from heaven.”
Jesus views Satan and the fallen kingdom as real and uses logic to refute the false accusations that he is using Satan’s power to cast out the demons. First, Satan would not fight against himself by casting out one of his own demons, since a house or kingdom divided against itself cannot stand.
Secondly, since some of their own leaders oppose Satan and try to cast out such demons, their charges are therefore self-incriminating. How would their works differ from what Jesus did? Instead, the power of Christ’s miracles show that he does them by the power of God. Thus, the kingdom of God is present with Jesus and they can enter by believing in him.
Finally, their accusation was really an admission that Jesus used the power of God, since he could not defeat Satan unless he were stronger than Satan. Jesus uses the illustration of being the stronger one in Luke 11:21-23, who overcomes and plunders a fully armed strong opponent guarding a house.
Hence, those who attribute Jesus’ power to Satan are his enemies and their eyes are blinded. There are only two choices: to be for Jesus or against him. If people cannot discern the truth, it is because their eyes are darkened (Luke 11:23, 33-38).
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.