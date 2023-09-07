Remember, the First Congregational Church of North Hyde Park will celebrate its 165th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. All are invited. The celebration service will feature special music, sharing of memories, fellowship and refreshments.
The sad story of 1 Samuel 27 begins with David saying: “Now I shall perish someday by the hand of Saul.”
David was discouraged and weary from fleeing from Saul. So, lacking faith in the Lord, he decides the only way to escape is to go to the Philistines who were continually warring against Saul and Israel.
When in a place of compromise, lies and deceit usually follow. David deceives the pagan king by raiding towns that are enemies of both Israel and the Philistines. But David tells the king that the loot that he shares with him is only from raiding towns of Israel. We must be careful not to put ourselves in a place of compromise.
David is then caught in a dilemma when the king wants David and his 600 men to go to the battle with him against Israel. Only God’s grace will save him from this predicament.
