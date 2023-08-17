In 1 Samuel 25, David loses his temper when he was insulted by a fool who almost caused David to act like a worse fool by destroying the lives of innocent people.
While David and his 600 men were hiding from King Saul, they also protected the lives of the shepherds and large flocks of animals belonging to a rich man. His name was Nabal, which means fool.
When David heard that Nabal was shearing his sheep, he sent men to Nabal to remind him that he had been protecting his shepherds and sheep. Since it was harvesting time with celebrations, it would be a good time for Nabal to share whatever he could spare for his men.
But Nabal would not share anything. Instead, he mocked David. When the men told David, he was so angry that he headed out to go kill Nabal and every male in his family.
Nabal’s wife, Abigail, fell before David, and the Lord used her to convince him not to take vengeance into his own hands, but to trust in the Lord. This was God’s saving restraining grace to David. We too often receive God’s restraining grace in our lives even though we don’t realize it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.