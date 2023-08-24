After Abigail convinced David not to take vengeance into his own hands against her rich fool husband Nabal, she returned home to tell him what happened. But Nabal was drunk from celebrating a great banquet for the successful shearing of his sheep.
Abigail waited until morning to tell Nabal when he was sober. When she did, his heart failed him, and he became like a stone. “About ten days later, the Lord struck Nabal and he died.” (1 Samuel 25:38)
David was thankful that the Lord had kept him from taking vengeance, and that Nabal was repaid by the Lord for treating him with contempt. David also remembered Abigail and asked her to become his wife.
Abigail was David’s second wife, since he was already married to Ahinoam of Jezreel.
Having more than one wife was not God’s ideal, but it was not directly commanded against. What a mess we can make of things when we do not seek God’s ideal for us. “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind … discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” (Romans 12:2)
