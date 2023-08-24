After Abigail convinced David not to take vengeance into his own hands against her rich fool husband Nabal, she returned home to tell him what happened. But Nabal was drunk from celebrating a great banquet for the successful shearing of his sheep.

Abigail waited until morning to tell Nabal when he was sober. When she did, his heart failed him, and he became like a stone. “About ten days later, the Lord struck Nabal and he died.” (1 Samuel 25:38)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.