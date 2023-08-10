In God’s sovereign plans, he can use every day personal needs to accomplish his will. Thus, while King Saul and 3,000 soldiers were searching for the area of En Gedi for David, Saul went into a cave to relieve himself, not realizing that David and his men were hiding there. David’s men wanted to kill Saul so that David would become king and they could rule with him.
But David would not “cave-in" to their wishes, since he would not do wrong to the Lord’s anointed. David waited for the Lord to remove King Saul.
