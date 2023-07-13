With so many, including his parents, finding David at the Cave of Refuge in Judah, he was afraid that King Saul would find him too. So, for the safety of his aging parents, David took them to Moab on the other side of the Dead Sea.
It was probably helpful that David’s great grandmother, Ruth, was originally from Moab.
David said to the king of Moab, “Please let my father and my mother come and stay with you until I know what God will do for me.” David stayed with them there until the prophet Gad told David to return to the land of Judah.
David obeyed the Lord and made his hideout in the forest of Hereth in Judah.
The ancient forest was a dangerous place thick with trees and low hanging branches.
In a battle described in Samuel, David’s men routed the army of Israel and “the forest swallowed up more men that day than the sword. The forest seems to be for David what Sherwood Forest was to Robin Hood and his men.
While in the Cave of Refuge, David’s prayers were answered: “I cry out to God Most High, to God, who vindicates me. … God sends forth his love and his faithfulness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.