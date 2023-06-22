King Saul again plans to kill David since now Saul is sure that David is the one God has chosen to replace him as king. But Jonathan continues to oppose his father’s plans and makes a covenant with David to help him, if David promises not to kill him or any of Jonathan’s family when David someday surely will reign as king.
“But show me unfailing kindness (hesed) like the Lord’s kindness as long as I live, so that I may not be killed, and do not ever cut off your kindness from my family — not even when the Lord has cut off every one of David’s enemies from the face of the earth,” Jonathan said. (1 Samuel 20:14-15)
