In 1 Samuel 22:6-19 is the tragic account of when King Saul was so angry with the people for not capturing David that he impulsively ordered that all of the priests and people of Nob be killed because of lies from the Edomite Doeg.
Doeg lied saying that the high priest had conspired with David to help him. The king did not believe the priest’s defense that he was unaware that David was wanted by the king. So, in madness, Saul ordered all the priests to be killed.
It is hard to make sense of this terrible event unless we understand that it is also a fulfillment of prophecy related to past evils of this priesthood family.
That is, this high priest and family were related to Phineas, the evil son of Eli.
Thus, in 1 Samuel 2:31, this family of priests was prophesied to be cut off because of the evil of the sons of Eli: “‘Those who honor me I will honor, but those who despise me will be disdained. The time is coming when I will cut short your strength and the strength of your priestly house, so that no one in it will reach old age, .…”
May we be those who honor the Lord and receive his blessings, not judgments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.