In Luke 11:5-13, the Lord tells two stories to motivate believers how to pray, after the Jesus just taught about the content and order for prayer in the Lord’s Prayer.
The first story supposes that a man has an unexpected visitor who arrives in the middle of the night. Because he has no food, he goes to his neighbor friend to ask him to provide some food for his visitor. The friend protests that he and his children are already in bed and he does not want to disturb everyone.
But because the friend boldly and unashamedly continues to knock on the door, finally the neighbor responds and gives him as much as he needs. So, how much more will the Lord respond to our bold requests and persistence in faith because of our relationship with him. Therefore, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.”
The second story is also an argument from the lesser to the greater to motivate believers to pray to our heavenly Father. For, if a human father knows how to give good gifts to his children, how much more will the Heavenly Father give.
Apparently, the Lord has granted the request for a vaccine against the COVID-19 virus through the Pfizer company and Biotechnology.
Praise the Lord.
— Pastor Jim Bound
