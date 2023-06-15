After King Saul failed to have David killed by sending him to fight the Philistines, he then directly ordered that he be killed: “Saul told his son Jonathan and all the attendants to kill David.” But Jonathan warned him.” (1 Samuel 19:1).
Jonathan convinced his father that it would be wrong for him to do wrong to David, since he had done nothing wrong. In fact, David had done right by Saul and Israel by killing Goliath!
Saul agreed and vowed not to harm David, yet he again opposed God’s servant David. So, David fled home to Michal, his wife now, the daughter of Saul. She helped him escape out a window when her father sent soldiers to kill David.
Although Saul realized that God was protecting David, yet he continued to oppose God. When Saul learned that David had fled to the religious leader, Samuel, he sent soldiers to capture David. But when they arrived, God intervened and caused them to join with Samuel’s group worshipping. Instead of opposing God, they began praising God and returned without David.
Saul sent two more groups to arrest David. But they too were stopped by the Holy Spirit and praised God instead. Thus, Saul went himself. But he too was forced to praise God and humiliated himself by stripping off his royal clothes and “lay naked all night.”
It is wise to listen to the various ways God speaks to us.
