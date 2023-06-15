After King Saul failed to have David killed by sending him to fight the Philistines, he then directly ordered that he be killed: “Saul told his son Jonathan and all the attendants to kill David.” But Jonathan warned him.” (1 Samuel 19:1).

Jonathan convinced his father that it would be wrong for him to do wrong to David, since he had done nothing wrong. In fact, David had done right by Saul and Israel by killing Goliath!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.